Tuscola County leaders want to reopen but they're asking the state to provide information so they can do that safely.
"They are asking for the data so that they can serve their community. Same as the legislature asking for that same data," State Representative Phil Green said.
Green is talking about a Tuscola County resolution that demands action from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It's called move Tuscola County Forward.
"I appreciate the county commissioners and the elected officials of Tuscola county who are really searching out and working the hardest that they can for their constituency," Green said.
The resolution calls for Whitmer to release detailed data, summarized by county, regarding the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.
This information would be used to help businesses in Tuscola County reopen safely.
"They would like to get their businesses going,” said Tuscola County Controller Clayette Zechmeister. “They want to start moving forward. They want to get started engaging in their business operations again."
Zechmeister says right now the resolution is an unsigned draft, but that will change soon.
"It's just a matter of catching up with the board chairman, getting the document out there and having him sign it,” Zechmeister said. “And then the clerk herself would do the certification of it and that will make it official."
Once the document is signed, Tuscola County wants to see its demands met in three days. But Green doubts Whitmer will comply with the resolution.
"She hasn't given it to the legislature so I would be surprised if she would give it to the county government."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.