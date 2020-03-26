The Tuscola County Health Department is reporting its first local death attributed to COVID-19, making it the first death related to the virus in Mid-Michigan.
The individual was the second case that was reported in the county this week.
The victim was a gentleman at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community.
“Our condolences go out to the family who have lost their loved one”, said Ann Hepfer, Health Officer for Huron and Tuscola County Health Departments. “We know that no words will ease the pain or lessen this family’s grief and our community’s loss and fears. His death is an urgent reminder to all of us that we need to act now together to protect everyone’s health by staying home as much as possible.”
