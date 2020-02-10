Michigan State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man and injured a woman.
Troopers were sent to the corner of Schott and Snover in Tuscola County’s Fremont Township on Feb. 9 at 2 a.m.
The 27-year-old driver from Mayville was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Mayville, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MSP said the roadway was covered in ice and do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
The investigation is still ongoing.
