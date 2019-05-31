Tuscola County is dealing with costly repairs after heavy rains damaged dozens of roads in the area.
The county has already declared a local state of emergency. Now it’s working to get the governor to approve a state declaration to help fix roads and replace bridges.
When Caro resident David Trevino returned from vacation on Sunday, he had no clue several inches of rain had been dumped on his town just a day prior.
“I missed the rain when I got home. I didn’t know until morning. I went into the other town east, Kingston,” Trevino said.
The entire county received a torrential amount of rain last weekend, causing major flooding.
Tuscola County Drain Commissioner Bob Mantey said his office has been extremely busy trying to ease the minds of county residents.
“Most of the calls I got, I did not have any jurisdiction over. But they wanted a direction for help. It was either flooding in their basement or flooding right out in their yard, and the local ditch was maybe over topping in their yard and they called me and I tried to talk them through it,” Mantey said.
Mantey said the southern part of the county got the most significant amount of rain, receiving more than four inches in just one day.
Flooding in the area caused more than 80 road closures and an estimated $4.2 million in damages.
The county is now asking for a state declaration of emergency, which if approved by the governor would offset some of those costs.
Residents say all of this has been overwhelming.
“This is the worse,” Trevino said.
County officials say most of the roads will remain closed at least until Monday.
