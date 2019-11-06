Mary Margaret Wells
(Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies in Tuscola County are searching for a vulnerable woman who walked away from her home.

Mary Margaret Wells, 26, left her home on Mayville Road, near Silverwood Road.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said she tends to go to cemeteries or churches when she leaves.

Mary is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 125 pounds with short blonde hair.

Deputies and a K9 unit searched the area, but could not locate her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.