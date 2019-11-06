Deputies in Tuscola County are searching for a vulnerable woman who walked away from her home.
Mary Margaret Wells, 26, left her home on Mayville Road, near Silverwood Road.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said she tends to go to cemeteries or churches when she leaves.
Mary is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 125 pounds with short blonde hair.
Deputies and a K9 unit searched the area, but could not locate her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
