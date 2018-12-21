A Tuscola County Deputy was taken to the hospital after an inmate assaulted him.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Friday, Dec. 21 at about 5:30 a.m.
Corrections Dep. Cody Neuville was trying to give medication to an inmate, Aaron Eby who is charged with homicide, when the inmate assaulted Dep. Neuville.
When additional deputies arrived, they found Eby was on top of the Dep. Neuville assaulting him.
The sheriff’s office said a taser was used on Eby, but it had little effect on him. Deputies eventually secured Eby.
Neuville was taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office did not say what condition he is in.
The sheriff's office said they do not know what started the attack, but they plan to forward a report to the prosecutor's office.
