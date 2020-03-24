The Tuscola County Health Department (TCHD) reported the county’s second positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 24.
TCHD said the individual is a 79-year-old male.
TCHD said it will contact the people who have been in close contact with the patient. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.
TCHD reminds residents that they should behave as though the virus is present everywhere in public. They urge people to take all recommended prevention measures.
“As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, we urge Tuscola County residents to make efforts to reduce the spread of illness. Tuscola County Health Department is working hard to manage and respond to the presence of COVID-19 in Tuscola County through established public health measures such as quarantine, isolation, and contact tracing,” said Ann Hepfer, TCHD Health Officer.
People who are concerned that they may have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider and call ahead before visiting any healthcare facility.
