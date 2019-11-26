Leaders in Tuscola County are asking residents to prepare for more flooding events as water levels are expected to continue to rise.
Residents along the Saginaw Bay and the Quanicassee River have been experiencing ongoing flooding issues. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in those areas to be prepared.
The sheriff’s office released the following links for help:
US Army Corps of Engineers: Detroit District Water Level Outlook
FEMA National Flood Insurance Program
Additional FEMA National Flood Insurance information
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy flood information
