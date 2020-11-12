A Tuscola County man will spend the rest of his in prison for the murder of a woman.
Larry Lyons was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Brandy Marie Dickson.
On December 15, 2019, police were called to a Caro home where Dickson was suffering from multiple stab wounds. She died in the hospital later.
In October 2020, Lyons was convicted on all six charges related to Dickson's death, including the abuse of her 11-month-old child.
In sentencing on Thursday, Lyons received:
- Life in prison with the possibility of parole for the charge of first-degree murder,
- 562 months to 100 years for the charge of assault with intent to murder,
- 160 months to 20 years for the charge of second-degree child abuse,
- 80 months to 10 years for the charge of domestic violence third offense,
- 80 months to 10 years for the charge of carrying a weapon with unlawful attempt
- 32 months to 4 years for the charge of third-degree child abuse
Lyons received credit for 333 days spent in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.