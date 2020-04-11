Tuscola County is reporting 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the virus.
The Tuscola County Health Department issued a press release on Saturday, April 11 saying a previous case reported has been removed after an address correction was made.
As of 10 a.m. on April 11, the state of Michigan was reporting 23,993 cases with 1,392 deaths.
"Testing sites are increasing in the State of MI, but not everyone is eligible for testing," the Tuscola County Health Department said.
In order to be tested in Michigan, a person must meet the state's coronavirus testing priority criteria.
Michigan's testing priority criteria include the following:
- Hospitalized patients
- Symptomatic healthcare workers
- Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at:
- Long-term care or elderly living facilities
- Jails or prisons
- Homeless shelters
- Residential foster care facilities
- Other group living settings
- Patients age 65 and older with symptoms
- Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms
- First responders with symptoms
- Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.