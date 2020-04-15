Tuscola County is reporting 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths related to the virus.
As of 10 a.m. on April 15, the state of Michigan was reporting 28,059 cases with 1,921 deaths.
Officials said Tuscola County at least 219 tests completed by the State lab, not counting the private laboratories. They are reporting that Huron County has 73 tests completed at the State lab.
The data regarding the number tested by private labs is currently not available.
"Testing sites are increasing in the State of MI, but not everyone is eligible for testing," the Tuscola County Health Department said.
In order to be tested in Michigan, a person must meet the state's coronavirus testing priority criteria.
Michigan's testing priority criteria include the following:
Priority One
- • Hospitalized Patients
- • Healthcare facility workers with symptoms; and,
Note: MDHHS interprets this to include all workers within a healthcare facility, not just providers of direct healthcare services.
Priority Two
- • Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms o Note: MDHHS interprets this to include any resident with symptoms in congregate living arrangements, not only long-term care facilities.
- • Patients over age 65 years with symptoms
- • Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms
- • First responders with symptoms
Priority Three
- • Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms
- • Individuals with mild symptoms
Note: these individuals may be tested only if specimen collection and testing capacity remains after serving all patient groups above
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.