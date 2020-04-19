Tuscola County is reporting 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths related to the virus.
The Tuscola County Health Department said at least seven of the deaths are associated with the Tuscola County Medical Care Community.
The health department is working with Great Lakes Bay Health Care Center to expand testing starting the week of April 27.
"We need to adhere to the CDC testing guidelines," the health department wrote in a press release. "Over the course of the next week we will be working on the logistics related to implementing testing and working with our medical providers to ensure a smooth testing implementation."
As of Sunday, April 19, the state of Michigan is reporting more than 31,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and nearly 2,400 deaths related to the virus.
Michigan's testing priority criteria include the following:
Priority One
- Hospitalized Patients
- Healthcare facility workers with symptoms; and,
Note: MDHHS interprets this to include all workers within a healthcare facility, not just providers of direct healthcare services.
Priority Two
- Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms o Note: MDHHS interprets this to include any resident with symptoms in congregate living arrangements, not only long-term care facilities.
- Patients over age 65 years with symptoms
- Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms
- First responders with symptoms
Priority Three
- Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms
- Individuals with mild symptoms
Note: these individuals may be tested only if specimen collection and testing capacity remains after serving all patient groups above
