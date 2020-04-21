Tuscola County is reporting 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths related to the virus.
The Tuscola County Health Department said at least seven of the deaths are associated with the Tuscola County Medical Care Community.
As of Tuesday, April 21, the state of Michigan is reporting 32,967 cases with 2,700 deaths.
