Tuscola County is reporting 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths related to the virus.
The Tuscola County Health Department said at least seven of the deaths are associated with the Tuscola County Medical Care Community.
As of Sunday, April 20, the state of Michigan is reporting 32,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,400 deaths related to the virus.
According to the health department, last week, MDHHS announced the expansion of testing to all Michiganders experiencing symptoms.
Starting April 21, testing eligibility criteria is being expanded again to include all essential workers still reporting to work in person with potential COVID-19 exposure, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Officials said this will help identify asymptomatic cases who may still be spreading the virus as they report to work.
“This means that anyone with symptoms can get a test as well as any individual regularly interacting with others outside their household, as long as the testing location has the supplies,” said Dr. Joenigh Khaldun, chief executive officer with MDHHS. “MDHHS is also working with local health departments to expand testing in group living facilities with potential exposure.”
Michigan's testing priority criteria include the following:
Priority One
- Hospitalized Patients
- Healthcare facility workers with symptoms; and,
Note: MDHHS interprets this to include all workers within a healthcare facility, not just providers of direct healthcare services.
Priority Two
- Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms o Note: MDHHS interprets this to include any resident with symptoms in congregate living arrangements, not only long-term care facilities.
- Patients over age 65 years with symptoms
- Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms
- First responders with symptoms
Priority Three
- Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms
- Individuals with mild symptoms
Note: these individuals may be tested only if specimen collection and testing capacity remains after serving all patient groups above
