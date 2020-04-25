Tuscola County is reporting 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths related to the virus as of Saturday, April 25.
The Tuscola County Health Department is partnering with Federally Qualified Health Care, Great Lakes Bay Health Care to start COVID-19 testing on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The testing will also take place on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. until further notice.
The health department laid out the testing criteria below:
- Healthcare facility workers with symptoms and asymptomatic; and,
- MDHHS interprets this to include all workers within a healthcare facility, not just providers of direct healthcare services.
- Patients over age 65 years with symptoms
- Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms
- First responders with symptoms or asymptomatic
Priority Three
- Critical infrastructure workers (any worker still leaving the home for in-person work whether they have symptoms or not.)
- Individuals with mild symptoms
- All Health Care Workers and first responders even if they do not have symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.