The Tuscola County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, April 9.
That brings the total to 36 cases in the county as of April 9.
Another person at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community died from the virus, the health department said, adding four people at the facility have died from COVID-19.
"Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones during this pandemic, but also for those that have a family member currently sickened with this infection. It is heartbreaking what families have had to endure during this pandemic," the health department said.
On April 9, the state of Michigan reported there were more than 21,000 cases in the state with more than 1,000 deaths.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also extended the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order through April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.