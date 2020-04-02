The Tuscola County Health Department has reported three additional positive cases totaling to 14 cases and two deaths in the county.
They said there is still not adequate testing going on.
They ask that you do not allow your children or teenagers to play basketball or other sports with children outside your immediate household where they cannot maintain the six feet isolation distance.
If you know of someone who is currently in quarantine and they are out and about in our community, you can call the local health department and report these incidences.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the state hotline at 1-888-535-6136.
You can view the latest state numbers here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.