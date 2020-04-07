Tuscola County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 7.
That brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 26.
Two of the additional cases are residents at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community. Twelve residents at the center have tested positive for the virus, according to the Tuscola County Health Department.
"There are several staff who have also tested positive and are off work until they meet the CDC guidelines to return to work," the health department said in a press release.
As of April 7, the state of Michigan was reporting 18,970 COVID-19 cases with 845 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.