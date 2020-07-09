Tuscola County is reporting five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week.
As of July 1, the Tuscola County Health Department is reporting 232 confirmed cases, nine probable cases, and 26 deaths.
"We remain in active surveillance mode and monitoring not just what is happening in our community, but what is happening across the U.S and world. There are multiple states that are showing the virus spreading like 'wild fire.' This is extremely concerning and appears that the U.S going backwards. None of us can afford to let this happen again," the health department said in a press release on June 25.
To find testing locations, visit https://www.michigan.gov/Coronavirus.
