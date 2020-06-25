Tuscola County is reporting seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week.
As of June 24, the Tuscola County Health Department is reporting 220 confirmed cases, nine probable cases, and 26 deaths.
"We remain in active surveillance mode and monitoring not just what is happening in our community, but what is happening across the U.S and world. There are multiple states that are showing the virus spreading like 'wild fire.' This is extremely concerning and appears that the U.S going backwards. None of us can afford to let this happen again," the health department said in a press release on June 25.
The health department also said supplies of masks, gowns, and gloves are in short supply.
"We have dentists that are struggling to reopen, because they cannot get the PPE they need," the health department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.