Tuscola County is reporting a total of 242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, July 22.
The health department said there are 16 probable cases and 27 deaths related to the virus.
In the past week, the county has added eight additional positive cases of COVID-19.
The Tuscola County and Huron County health departments said testing supplies are running low.
Anyone who lives in a rural county can be tested with or without symptoms, the health departments said.
To find testing locations, head to https://www.michigan.gov/Coronavirus.
