Tuscola County reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
That brings the county's total to 11 cases with two deaths.
Some of the cases are affiliated with the Tuscola County Medical Care Community, the health department said, adding patients' families have been notified.
The ages of the residents who have tested positive range from 28 to 88-years-old.
"Do not make the mistake of thinking since our numbers are low that we do not have a problem. As I have said just about every day; that would be fatal mistake, this virus is all around us," the Tuscola County Health Department said in a press release on Wednesday, April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.