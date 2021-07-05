Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Tuscola County.

On July 4 at 1:31 p.m., deputies were sent to the Walsh Road and Huron Line Road intersection in Elmwood Township for a crash.

A Dodge Durango was turning south onto Walsh Road from Huron Line Road when it collided with a Honda VT1300 motorcycle, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office. The motorcyclist was declared dead on the scene. The driver and passenger of the Durango refused treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Gagetown Fire Department, MMR, ACW Ambulance, Huron County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police assisted at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.