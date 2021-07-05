A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Tuscola County.
On July 4 at 1:31 p.m., deputies were sent to the Walsh Road and Huron Line Road intersection in Elmwood Township for a crash.
A Dodge Durango was turning south onto Walsh Road from Huron Line Road when it collided with a Honda VT1300 motorcycle, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office. The motorcyclist was declared dead on the scene. The driver and passenger of the Durango refused treatment.
The investigation is still ongoing. The Gagetown Fire Department, MMR, ACW Ambulance, Huron County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police assisted at the scene of the crash.
