The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is investigating several reported break-ins in Vassar Township.
The break-ins have occurred in garages and vehicles, the sheriff's office said.
The office released a photo of a possible suspect.
If you have any information on these incidents you are asked to contact Deputy Calles at acalles@tuscolacounty.org or contact 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.