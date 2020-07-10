The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is stuffing a Humvee with school supply donations.
The Humvee will be parked at the Team One Credit Union membership appreciation day on August 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Caro location.
The sheriff’s office says donations can also be dropped off at their office as well.
The drive is looking for items including crayons, erasers, pencils, binders, Kleenex, folders, markers glue sticks, backpacks, notebooks and hand sanitizer.
If you have any questions, you can contact (989) 673-2144 ext. 30325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.