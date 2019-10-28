A 16-year-old in Tuscola County got a friend request from someone on Facebook and started a relationship online, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
The teen was asked to send nude pictures and videos of themselves, which the other person used to blackmail them.
The 16-year-old was told to send the person money, or they would post the nude photos and videos online, deputies said.
Deputies believe the suspect pretended to be someone they aren’t in order to lure the teen into sending photos.
Parents are being reminded to warn their children about sending compromising photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.