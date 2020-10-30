The health department is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tuscola and Huron counties.
Tuscola County is reporting 61 new cases and two deaths in the last week.
Huron County is reporting 21 new cases.
This week's number of cases is the highest Tuscola County has seen since the start of the pandemic.
Health department officials said when they reported 48 cases last week they thought that was high, but it's even high this week.
They are also starting to see shortages of personal protective equipment.
They are asking everyone to do their part to help the slow the spread as the area sees an influx in numbers.
To find testing locations, head to https://www.michigan.gov/Coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.