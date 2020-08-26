Tutoring has always been a popular option to help students with school, but it may now become a necessity in the age of virtual learning.
Dodi Yoder, co-owner of Sylvan Learning of Saginaw and Midland, said she understands it from personal experience.
“I raised three sons and I speak five languages. Do you think that my students, my sons, would like to learn any of those languages? Nope. Because I was a mom. It’s very difficult to teach your own children and maintain that kind of discipline. It’s much easier in the classroom,” Yoder said.
Yoder said each of her locations has tripled in enrollment compared to this time last year.
Yoder said she’s even investigated renting a ballroom space due to social distancing and the increased demand for tutoring. She said they’ve also adjusted their hours.
This semester, Sylvan Learning is offering school support. School support allows parents to keep their kids at the center for an entire school day.
Yoder said one student is enrolled in the half-day program and she’s received a lot of inquires about the full day.
So far, tutors are prepared to handle up to two virtual students at once.
“Doing online learning, they may miss what the teacher is teaching or not completely comprehend what they’ve been taught. So, we are a source that we can help them fill the gap for them,” said Taherah Mahajerin, tutor.
Yoder said this isn’t a peak time for the centers. She expects more enrollment in September and October.
