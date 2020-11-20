One local business is continuing to be a resource for many Mid-Michiganders who are adapting to an uncertain and frustrating school year.
The Learning Wheel and The Learning Station at 3085 Bay Road Suite 6 in Saginaw is expanding its tutoring program and implementing new learning pods.
“Tutoring has been really busy,” said owner, Nicole Frederick. “Helping students continue to thrive and make progress even in the midst of uncertainties and changing schedules,” Frederick said.
Now that most students are staying at home for online courses, The Learning Wheel decided it was time to add learning pod sessions.
“We have decided that starting November 30th, we’re going to offer what we call, learning pods, very similar to a micro-school,” Frederick explained.
Learning pods were added to the mix, as well as two additional tutors. Frederick attributed the addition due to learning gaps they were seeing in students who came to tutoring sessions.
“We’re having to spend some time really targeting those skills that are missing to help prepare them. So, that when they’re learning their new skills this year, they’re not struggling with that,” she said.
When students finish their coursework at The Learning Wheel, they’re then able to engage in enrichment activities. The store is full of resourceful workbooks and games. Frederick believes the micro schools, known as learning pods, will aid students in their education, and help parents with schedules, too.
“They just need some support. They need some extra encouragement that what they’re doing is working,” she added.
As for what lies ahead, it’s hard to say given the unpredictability of the coronavirus. Frederik wants students to maximize their potential and hopes, and The Learning Wheel can help them achieve just that.
“There is nothing more fulfilling than seeing children learn, and be excited, and become more self-confident,” she exclaimed.
