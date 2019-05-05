Mid-Michigan came out dressed in their fanciest tuxes and tennis shoes for a special gala.
Whaley Children’s Center held its annual “Tux & Tennies Gala” to help raise money for children who’ve suffered from severe abuse and neglect.
It’s a formal party on top with a little casual flair on the bottom.
“Whaley Children’s Center is funded about 70 to 80% by the state of Michigan, so for that gap, we use our fundraisers so that we can make our facility an actual home,” said Mindy Prusa, the president and CEO of Whaley Children’s Center.
Prusa said this is their seventh year running the event and that the money is mostly raised through the use of an auction and live entertainment, all of which was emceed by TV5’s very own Ashlyn Hill.
But she said another way people can donate is through “wishes on a star" made by the kids of the Whaley Center themselves.
“We thought it was a really fun idea in an interactive profit center for our guests to come and kind of look and see it through our kids eyes and it could be something as simple as I want to go to McDonald’s with my staff to I want to go to space camp,” Prusa said.
Thanks to a number of sponsors and benefactors, they were able to raise over $300,000 last year.
They’re hoping to raise even more to make all of these kids dreams come true.
“This year, you know, everything is about home,” said Dave Isbell, the owner of Grand Blanc Motorcars. “You know so, the kids don’t really know what it’s like to have a great home other than Whaley. So we’re trying to make Whaley feel a little bit more like homes.”
“We can make it a place for kids to be kids and that could be something as simple as getting ice cream on Sundays or helping a child get driver’s training to helping them get that first day of school outfit,” Prusa said. “It’s just anything that we can do to give them that little extra to give them that confidence and security to be a kid.”
For more information on the Whaley Children’s Center and how to donate, visit their website.
