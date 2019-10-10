“My hand was full of blood you know, and I started screaming because that was shock for me. And when he started closing his eyes, and at one moment he closed his eyes again. So he wasn’t awake. I was thinking that he was dead,” Ivana Habazin said, describing the seconds following the attack on her trainer during last Friday’s weigh-in at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint.
The attack led to the cancellation of Habazin’s fight against Claressa Shields. It was supposed to be Shields’ first pro fight in her hometown of Flint.
That attack landed Habazin’s trainer, James Ali Bashir, in a Flint hospital and eventually a Detroit hospital for emergency surgery for severe facial injuries. Earlier this week, Bashir had to be readmitted to a hospital in New Jersey with a brain bleed.
The attack has been described as a “sucker punch” from behind and it followed an argument on the stage during the Shields/Habazin weigh-in.
Bashir and members of Shields’ family had exchanged heated words.
Habazin spoke to TV5 via Skype from Croatia on Thursday, Oct. 10 about the incident.
She said as soon as she saw blood, the fight was off.
“And I said there is no fight. And I didn’t think about fight because when that happened, you know, especially when I saw the blood, I’m not the type of person who likes blood even when I go to the dentist,” Habazin said.
Habazin knows Shields wanted this fight to happen and knows she has been going through a lot. Habazin spoke to her briefly after the incident on that day and said Shields has reached out to Bashir.
Habazin also said she would still love to see Shields in the ring.
“I want to fight Claressa Shields. I want to fight her. So I hope we are going to make a new deal and that this fight is going to happen. I am going to fight for me and my coach,” Habazin said.
However, that fight will not be in Flint or the state of Michigan.
“No, I think the fight can not be in Michigan, not just Flint. Unfortunately, I must say that after all that has happened, no way,” Habazin said.
She said that despite plenty of support she has been getting from Flint and around the state.
“A lot of people said we all not like this in Flint you know. So I really appreciate the people who have shown support and sent prayers and wishes and I want to say that I know it is not the people in Flint,” Habazin said.
TV5 reached out to Shields for a response, but she did not comment.
