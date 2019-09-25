TV5 is investigating the employment history of a former school administrator who is now accused of inappropriate conduct with former students.
Dave Davis resigned from Goodrich Area Schools on Monday, Sept. 23. He is accused of grooming former students and soliciting nude pictures from them in exchange for money. According to documents obtained by TV5, Davis faced similar complaints while working in the Atherton School District.
“It was terrifying, it was absolutely intimidating,” said alleged victim Sagen Isham.
TV5 first brought you Isham’s story on Tuesday, Sept. 24 when she agreed to speak with TV5’s David Custer about her interactions with Davis during his time in the Atherton school district around 10 years ago.
“He put his hand on my shoulder when I had my back turned and moved my bra strap and jersey down. I was wearing a basketball jersey and kinda turned around and pulled out his wallet, and put money on the table and said how much?” Isham said.
It was that alleged conduct that got Davis in hot water at Atherton. He resigned in 2008 for “personal reasons.”
“Nothing ever happened, and he got away with it. He was friends with all the right people, and he knew how to talk to all the right people,” Isham said.
On Monday, Sept. 23, Davis resigned from Goodrich High School, amid an investigation into his conduct with former students.
TV5 obtained Davis’s full personnel file from Goodrich Schools. We learned he got his first job as a coach in the district through a hiring agency in 2011, before becoming Assistant Principal and Athletic Director a few years later.
TV5 contacted Atherton schools to learn if anyone from Goodrich schools had inquired about Davis’s time there.
Superintendent John Ploof said that since 2010, Atherton schools had not been contacted by Goodrich or any other district seeking information about Davis until a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Goodrich in August, 2019.
TV5 also contacted Goodrich schools to ask what kind of background check, if any, was done on Davis before he was hired.
Interim Superintendent Wayne Wright said the district asks previous school employers to answer “yes or no” if a job applicant has unprofessional conduct in their work history. He said that the district would not hire anyone if a previous employer checked “yes.”
TV5 is working to learn if Goodrich schools conducted that background check on Davis with Atherton schools.
Davis’s lawyer commented on the case Wednesday morning. The lawyer said Davis has been fully transparent with the Goodrich school board and as far as they can see, there’s been no violation, either civil or criminal.
Meanwhile, the State Attorney General is now investigating Davis.
Anyone who feels they were victimized by him, can contact the Attorney General’s office. We have also learned that any potential victims in Davison Township can contact Detective Michael Angus at 810-653-5656 with the Davison Township Police Department. Any potential victims in Genesee County, can contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3422.
