A Mid-Michigan sheriff wants it known that child predators are not welcome on his streets.
Four dozen people from several local counties have been arrested in three sting operations to catch people attempting to have sex with underage children.
The arrests are highly publicized, sending a warning to potential criminals but also raising questions about how the stings went down.
A take-down in a sex sting operation.
"They show up and think they are going to have sex with a 14-year-old," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
A stern warning from the enforcer of the law.
"It's going to be the worst day of your life," said Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell.
And a flag thrown by the man playing for the defense.
"There's been nothing proven that they did anything wrong," said Defense Attorney Nicholas Robinson.
48 people have been arrested in less than six months in sting operations send they were all charged with sex crimes involving children.
But none have made it through the court system yet and whether they will be convicted is still unknown.
A surprise waiting for one man on the other side of a hotel room door.
"They're on the computer and they're looking and hunting for these young kids," Pickell said.
The man, the sheriff says, thought he was coming to this hotel room to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.
The whole time he was chatting online with a member of Sheriff Pickell's Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team or GHOST.
"When we put this together, we built it, knowing that if we build it, they will come," Pickell said.
What they built is a grant-funded sting operation that targets potential child predators and human traffickers online.
And the curtain is pulled when the suspect arrives for their planned meet-up with an underage child, to learn a member of ghost deputy is waiting to stop them.
"Picture in your mind what a pedophile looks like. Pause. Now I know what they look like,” Pickell said. “They look like everybody, they look like you, they look like me, they look like normal people with good jobs."
People in their twenties to their seventies.
They're bankers, factory worker, executives. They have families but the sheriff says they all have one thing in common.
"Their perversion overwhelms all common sense," Pickell said.
"Anybody who gets out there that sees the person he's communicating with is a 14-year-old,” Leyton said. “I don't understand at that point they keep going."
Confusion that's leading Leyton to show little mercy to anyone arrested by GHOST.
"We take a very sharp angle when we work on these cases and we are going to prosecute them to the full extent of the law," Leyton said.
But not everyone thinks what GHOST Is doing is right.
"I don't think any of my clients would accept a plea deal because they don't feel they have done anything wrong," Nicholas Robinson said.
Tough talk from the man defending a dozen of those charged Robinson says his clients didn't know the age of who they were meeting until it was too late, calling it entrapment.
"Soon as they get to the hotel room, they say, oh by the way I am 14 years old."
Leyton disagrees.
"It's clearly not entrapment,” Leyton said. “It’s clearly a situation where these individuals are out soliciting for these young girls to provide them with sexual favors."
Robinson also has issue with the publicity around the arrests.
"Having their face posted and broadcast not only locally, but nationwide, that is incredibly unfortunate and puts everyone at a disadvantage defending this case," he said.
Robinson says the allegations have turned his client's lives upside down, emphasizing these are allegations and no one has been convicted.
"These people have had their names dragged through the mud,” Robinson said. “Everyone in their life rocked by these allegations. There's been one incident where someone has committed suicide over this allegation."
Pickell said, "This isn't a tiny problem this is a major problem in our community."
But Pickell is doubling down, throwing away the welcome mat and putting anyone who could be arrested by GHOST on notice.
"We don't want you in this area,” Pickell said. “If we arrest you, we are going to go on TV and expose you. Tell everything we know about you, we want this to be a nightmare for you."
Again, none of the people arrested have been convicted as the sheriff's task force is not even six months old.
