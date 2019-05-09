Brooke Haynes was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was just a baby.
"One of my biggest fears is that my husband and I are eventually going to have to miss a house payment or two," Haynes said.
The Mt. Pleasant resident said she and her husband both work full-time, but the newlyweds still have trouble making ends meet.
"If I had it my way, I would not be a diabetic. I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone," Haynes said.
Haynes, who is 24-years-old, takes insulin to keep her blood sugar under control.
She said every month she spends more than $350 for the medication, and that’s not all.
"I just ordered my actual insulin pump supplies and because my deductible has not been met, I had to pay $460," Haynes said.
It’s just one of the painful realities that diabetics like Haynes face every day.
"I would be sick. My body would probably shut down," said Zane Parman.
Parman is a 17-year-old Reese High School senior who also has type 1 diabetes.
Parman and his mother, Kathy Hoekstra, worry about what will happen to him when he’s no longer covered by his parents' insurance.
“It’s infuriating, and it’s sad. It’s frightening,” Hoekstra said.
The American Diabetes Association estimates the cost of insulin nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013.
The association said in much of Europe, insulin costs about a sixth of what it does in the United States.
“The cost is immense,” said Dr. Hemant Thawani, endocrinologist.
Thawani works at Hurley Medical Center in Flint and said many of his patients cannot afford the medicine he prescribes.
He attributes the higher cost to a broken health care system.
“I think the drug companies try to get as much of their costs or ‘profits’ out of the U.S. population," Thawani said.
So how does insulin get a price tag? It turns out, that’s a pretty complicated question. The American Diabetes Association said even if you break down the supply chain, there's no financial transparency between where it changes hands.
That's something they are working with Congress to change, in hopes it will help with the cost of insulin.
Some of the insulin makers are taking steps to help those who can’t afford their medication.
Novo Nordisk said it offers co-pay cards for those with private insurance, a patient assistance program for the uninsured, and they are now working with CVS, Express Scripts, and Walmart to offer insulin for about $25 a vial.
Sanofi said starting next month, they will have a savings program for all uninsured patients, regardless of their income, to pay $99 for their insulin. They also told TV5 all commercially insured patients can take part in their co-pay programs, and that they provide medications at no charge for qualified low-income, uninsured patients.
“I hope they can figure out a way to make insulin more accessible to everyone,” Parman said.
Parman and Haynes have said enough is enough, and something needs to change.
“We can’t afford to keep working to live. I can’t afford to keep letting these pharmaceutical companies dictate our lives,” Haynes said.
The American Diabetes Association said it is working with Congress, which has recently launched investigations into the higher drug prices.
Ken Inchausti, with corporate communications with Novo Nordisk, issued the following statement:
“One of the drivers of the disparity between list prices and what patients pay is the demand by payers for higher rebates. Rebates allow pharmaceutical companies to maintain and expand formulary positions and coverage, which ensures that a large portion of people with diabetes in the US, including those covered under Medicare Part D, have broad access to medicines. Having led the industry in developing innovative treatments for diabetes, we are deeply concerned about the barriers that limit access to our medicines – including affordability. Making medicines available to patients is the single most important investment that can be made to improve the lives of people with diabetes and other chronic illnesses.For those having difficulty affording their insulin, we offer co-pay cards for those with private insurance, a patient assistance program for the uninsured in which a family of four making up to $103,000 may qualify, and our human insulins are available for about $25 a vial at national pharmacy chains affiliated with CVS, Express Scripts, and Walmart. Anyone seeking information about our support can visit NovoCare.com or call 1.800.727.6500."
Sanofi released the following statement:
"First I want to highlight that Sanofi is committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to achieve forward-looking solutions that improve access to insulins for patients.
In 2017 Sanofi announced a progressive, industry-leading pricing principles, which includes a pledge to keep annual list price increases at or below the CMS-calculated National Health Expenditure (NHE) growth rate, to help stakeholders understand our pricing decisions and to advance a more informed discussion of issues related to the pricing of medicines.
What the patient actually pays for a medicine is not necessarily tied to the list price nor the rebates that we pay. That is why what a patient is paying as their out of pocket cost should be what we’re focusing on rather than the list price. In the current system, Sanofi pays growing rebates to payers and PBMs intended to ensure affordable access to our medicines by securing formulary coverage for patients. Sanofi’s price increases have not kept pace with such requests, resulting in an average aggregate net price (meaning the amount that Sanofi actually receives from health plans and PBMs) that has declined for its medicines, including insulins, over the last several years.
Since 2012, the net price of Sanofi insulins has declined by 25 percent, yet patient out-of-pocket costs have continued to rise. The price of our most prescribed insulin, Lantus, has actually fallen over 30 percent since 2012. Over this very same period, average out-of-pocket costs for patients with commercial insurance and Medicare has risen approximately 60 percent. It is our belief that growing rebates and declining net prices should result in lower out-of-pocket costs for patients. You can read more about our net price in the written testimony we submitted last month to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. Page 7 includes a chart that illustrates the net price decline I mention above.
Sanofi has adopted a variety of approaches to work within the current system to improve access and affordability of insulin for patients. We have developed some of the most forward leaning programs to help patients afford Sanofi’s insulin products. For example:
• Starting in June, our Insulins Valyou Savings Program will allow all uninsured patients – regardless of income status – to pay $99 to access their Sanofi insulins (Lantus, Toujeo, Admelog, and Apidra) with a valid prescription, for up to 10 boxes of pens and/or 10 mL vials per month. The current program offers one set price for each 10mL vial ($99) or box of pens ($149).
• All commercially insured patients can participate in our co-pay programs which limits out-of-pocket expenses sometimes to $0 regardless of formulary status on an insurance plan or income level. Over 90 percent people using Sanofi co-pay cards pay either $10 or $0 per month for their Sanofi insulin.
• Finally, we provide medications at no charge for qualified low-income, uninsured patients through the patient assistance component of the Sanofi Patient Connection program.
We encourage anyone who is prescribed a Sanofi medicine, and who may be having financial challenges or trouble navigating their insurance, to call Sanofi Patient Connection at (888) 847-4877 where eligible patients can be connected to the medicines and resources they need at no cost."
TV5 reached out to drug maker Eli Lilly, but we have not heard back from them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.