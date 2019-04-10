We will be performing some tower maintenance early Thursday morning which may disrupt our signal for some viewers.
Crews will start working on the tower at about 1:30 a.m., weather permitting, and should take a few hours.
Our four channels will be impacted by this work including WNEM on 5.1, My Network on 5.2, Cozy on 5.3, and ION on 5.4.
Viewers who use Dish Network, Direct TV, or antenna to watch us may have difficulty receiving our signal during this time.
Those using Spectrum and Comcast will not be affected by this work.
Thank you for your patience while we work to improve our signal.
