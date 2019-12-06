On Saturday, Davison High School won its first-ever state championship in football.
TV5 was there for it all and so were seemingly every person who ever graduated or will graduate from Davison.
They led from start to finish and really dominated the game.
These are the sights and sounds from that big win.
