One of Mid-Michigan’s finest is leaving WNEM-TV 5.
Colette Boyd is leaving to spend more time with her family.
Working here at WNEM-TV 5 has been very special to Colette as she’s a fellow Michigander, having grown up in Metro Detroit.
Colette joined TV5 back in November 2013 as a reporter/weekend anchor, got a taste of early morning hours while anchoring Wakeup and Noon, before co-anchoring the evening and late news with Sam Merrill and David Custer.
One of Colette’s best qualities is her compassion for others which comes across at the anchor desk and in the stories she covers. “We’ll miss Colette’s smile, warmth and love for the community and we wish her the best as she leaves our TV5 family,” Julie Z, General Manager of WNEM-TV 5 said about Boyd’s departure.
For Colette, this move is bittersweet. Colette says she has felt our viewers’ love and support both on air and when she meets them in person. “That’s what I’ll miss the most…. Connecting with our supportive, uplifting and wonderful viewers I consider my extended family,” Colette said.
Colette’s last day is February 28th. The station will have a special sendoff for her as we say our goodbyes.
