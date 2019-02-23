It was a showdown between local news stations all in the spirit of giving back to the youth.
The 40th annual Gary Haggart Bowl for Kids' Sake competition started at noon on Saturday, Feb. 23.
Each year the event raises money to support mentoring programs with this year’s goal set at $175,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County.
It’s a friendly competition bringing news media together.
Last year’s winner was ABC 12 but this year WNEM TV5 took home 1st place.
The event was held at Galaxy Lanes in Grand Blanc.
More than 2,000 Genesee County residents participate in the event to benefit children in the community.
