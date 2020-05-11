Staying safe and helping slow the spread of the coronavirus is everyone’s responsibility.
That is why TV5, along with the Saginaw Community Foundation, the Work Wear Store, and other community partners, are helping to distribute 30,000 non-surgical masks for free this Wednesday.
“There’s some amazing, amazing volunteers out here today to help us prepare for an event taking place on Wednesday, May 13. But here today, what they’re doing is basically unloading boxes of 30,000 masks,” said Renee Johnston, with the Saginaw Community Foundation.
A special Take 5 to Care event is putting free non-surgical face masks into the possession of all who need them, while supplies last.
“Dividing them up in sets of two and four. So we can give them away on Wednesday as part of our free mask giveaway,” Johnston said.
The giveaway will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 13 at Heritage High School, St. Charles high School, the Dow Event Center, and Claytor Head Start.
“Well, it’s important to the community because of course, they are free. And not everyone is able to get out and get a mask,” said Talia Brown, with the Freeland Sports Zone.
There is no need to get out of your car. Just pull up at one of the four locations, pop your trunk, and you’re off with the masks.
