WNEM news reporter Scott Wolchek married news producer Ali DeRees in a small private ceremony in Macomb County’s Shelby Twp.
The wedding was held outside in the evening at the Cherry Creek Golf Club on Saturday, September 19th.
The couple cut their guest list down and socially distanced guests to adhere to the Governor’s executive orders.
The couple is heading to northern Michigan to celebrate their marriage as newlyweds.
TV5’s David Custer officiated the wedding.
