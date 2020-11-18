Camille Weems used to work as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was let go during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just give us answers, and be fair,” Weems said.
She was able to get unemployment benefits until they suddenly stopped. She says, for no reason.
“It’s like every day you wake up and you check and boom, and you hope that your money is there. As if you’re hitting the lottery.”
Yet the Saginaw native never gets her money, and it’s nothing like winning the lottery. She takes care of her 5 grandchildren, and for the last 14 weeks she hasn’t gotten paid.
TV5 went to the Unemployment Insurance Agency to find out what’s going on. We talked with the brand-new acting director, Liza Estlund Olson.
“We are getting to them as quickly as we can. But we have paid 96 percent of our claims. I know that doesn’t help with the 4 percent who have certified it and haven’t been paid,” Olson explained.
Olson has only been in the position for 10 days, but she says they are working on it. Especially now that we are in the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She says they are making changes. They have paid out a historic number of claims and are working around the clock to get everyone their money.
“We have increased our staff four-fold. We have a significant amount of more people who are able and available to help the residents of Michigan. So, we’re meeting 90 percent of the call volume that’s coming in right now. So, it shouldn’t be too hard for us to get to you. We have made significant changes to our website to make it easier for people to navigate and figure out what they need to do.”
But Weems is still struggling to get food on the table, and still trying to figure out how to pay her bills. She worked in the medical field for years, and just wants what’s owed to her.
“Treat us with dignity and respect,” Weems said.
