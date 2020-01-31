The dark web is the back alley of the internet, and inside you can find heroine, ketamine and cocaine.
Anyone with a computer can buy it all, anonymously.
"You don't have to stick your head out of the hole and show yourself," according to Special Agent Bryan Randall, with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The anonymity means the dark web is full of shady deals. From videos of murder to child porn, dark web marketplaces offering sex services, and goods - like guns.
"It's great for the criminals," Randall said.
So great, buyers even leave reviews on the items they purchase.
TV5 logged into the dark web with Homeland Security and found a review for a purchase of ketamine.
"322 positive," Randall said. "52 negative, 16 neutral. Pretty good odds if you were on eBay."
And it's only a click away.
"Anybody can download tor," said Ronald Marcell, the assistant special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in Detroit.
Tor is the special software you need to access the dark web. The download is free, easy to find, you can even get it on your phone. Then search for the dark web marketplaces.
You can't get onto them just by googling them either. Instead of .com these websites use .onion. Onions are a symbol of the dark web because the software offers layers upon layers of anonymity for its users. The software bounces around one's i.p. address at least four times upon login. It could look like you're anywhere in the world.
"It is a huge problem," Randall said. "It's fleeting."
The Department of Homeland Security deals with dark web drug lords daily.
"It's a whack-a-mole situation," Marcell said. "When a market goes up and becomes popular, we're able to get to the administrator and we're able to take the site down. But then they're up on another site."
The buyers and sellers, often use hard-to-track crypto currency when they make their deals. They could be anywhere, even Mid-Michigan.
"We noticed very early on that the Saginaw-Bay area was sort of a hot bed for suspected dark web activity," a Homeland Security agent said. "Very prolific darkweb buyer out there. Thousands of purchases of designer drugs, acid, Xanax, everything. We took him down. He's no longer a threat."
The agents wouldn't reveal to TV5 the name of that buyer, but did say they're getting better at tracking down dark web users.
"We'll make a purchase and see what comes in the mail and try to trace it back," Randall said.
"And we'll use traditional work of undercover or meetings to solve those cases," Marcell said.
So even though criminals might feel safe hiding behind the screen, they'll likely end up feeling not-so-safe, behind bars.
It's not illegal to go on the dark web or download tor. The Department of Homeland Security recommends parents keep an eye on their kids' computers.
