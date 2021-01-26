A Twining man is accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase more than $1,500 of items from the Walmart in West Branch.
Michigan State Police were contacted on Jan. 19 to investigate a fraud complaint in Ogemaw County. The victim lives in Merritt and said her credit card was used to purchase more than $1,500 of items from the West Branch Walmart, police said.
Police worked with Walmart’s loss prevention and was able to identify a suspect.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect, 67-year-old Roger Broadstone, picking up the order at the store, police said.
The purchase was made online using the victim’s credit card and Broadstone was listed as a secondary person to pick up the order, police said.
Troopers obtained a search warrant and located several items from the fraudulent purchase in Broadstone’s home in Twining, police said.
Broadstone was arraigned on Jan. 25 for one count of illegal use of a financial transaction device and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
