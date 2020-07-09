Police are investigating after two men arrived at a Flint hospital with gunshot wounds.
Flint Police were sent to Hurley Medical Center for two 18-year-old males who arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds at 1:34 a.m. on Thursday, July 9.
Police said the two sustained the gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Floyd J. McCree Drive at Schafer Square Apartments.
One of the victims is listed in good condition while the other is in critical condition.
No further information was released.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Tpr. Mark Swales at (989) 414-0329 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.