Matthew Hurth and Olivia Hull became the seventh and eighth people charged in connection to a riot in downtown Grand Rapids.
Twenty-six-year-old Hurth and 23-year-old Hull appeared in court on Tuesday, June 9 for the riot 10 days ago.
Hurth is facing charges for burning police cruisers from Wyoming.
He could face 10 years in prison and have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.
Hull is a mother of two young children. She is accused of breaking into a restaurant and helping loot it.
She is also facing charges for driving recklessly and without a license in March.
The judge set Hull’s bond is set at $25,000 and Hurth’s is at $5,000.
