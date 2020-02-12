There are a couple of new pups at a Michigan zoo, and we’re not talking dogs. Get ready for baby otters!
A North American River Otter named Nkeke gave birth to two babies Sunday at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing.
It’s the second time Nkeke and the papa otter, named Miles, have had a litter together.
Both babies are healthy and nursing. One weighs just under four ounces, and the other, just over that.
Zookeepers were ready for the birth, but they only h ad a few weeks to prepare. That’s because these otters can have eggs implant up to nine months after they are fertilized! Once that happens, the babies come in just 60 days.
Nkeke only showed signs of pregnancy about a month before giving birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.