Two adults and four children were ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash in Clare County on June 24.
It happened about 2:20 p.m. in the area of Beaverton Road and Old State Avenue in the Township of Surrey.
The driver was a 19-year-old female from Clare and the passenger was a 22-year-old female from Texas. The remaining four occupants were all minor children from the Clare area, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver and one of the children were air lifted to Sparrow Hospital and Covenant Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The remaining adult and three children were transported to Clare and Midland hospitals for treatment.
Their conditions are unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
