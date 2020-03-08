Deputies in Tuscola County are investigating a crash after two passengers were airlifted to the hospital.
Sheriff Glen Skrent said a serious crash happened on Saturday, March 7 at about 6:31 p.m. He said it was reported that two vehicles had crashed on Hinson Rd and Gilford Rd.
Skrent said a car driven by a 16-year-old male, with two female passengers, was traveling southbound on Hinson Rd. and failed to stop at a stop sign.
The southbound vehicle struck a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old female traveling east of Gilford Rd.
According to Skrent, people were trapped in both vehicles as a result of the crash.
Skrent said Caro and Fairgrove Fire departments rescued the people trapped in the vehicles.
Lifenet and Flight Care helicopters were called in to transport the two passengers in the vehicle that were traveling southbound on Hinson, according to Skrent. He said MMR transported the drivers to the hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
There is no further information at this time. TV5 will update you as we learn more.
