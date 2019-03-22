U.S. forces say two American service members have been killed in Afghanistan.
The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission says the Americans were killed while conducting an operation on Friday.
The names of the service members killed in action were being withheld until after notification of the next of kin.
The statement didn't specify the location of the combat or say who the soldiers were fighting.
There are about 14,000 U.S. troops serving in Afghanistan.
