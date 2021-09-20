Two people have been arrested after a bank robbery in Burton.
One male and one female were lodged in the Genesee County Jail in connection with the robbery, according to the Burton Police Department.
On Monday, Sept. 20 at 1:26 p.m., police were sent to Chase Bank on the 1200 block of Belsay Road. A man entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.
No weapon was mentioned or seen. The teller gave the man $1,000 and the suspect left, getting into the passenger side of a white sedan.
Anyone with more information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers or the Burton Police at 810-742-2542.
